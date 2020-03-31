Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Canadian Dollar Sank with Crude Oil as Health Care Steered Wall Street

Canadian Dollar Sank with Crude Oil as Health Care Steered Wall Street

MENAFN.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - DailyFX) Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, AUD/USD, Wall Street � Asia Pacific Market Open Canadian Dollar sank with crude oil ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Stocks Fall as Poor Coronavirus and Jobs Data Move Wall Street Lower

Stocks Fall as Poor Coronavirus and Jobs Data Move Wall Street Lower 01:53

 Wall Street is reconciling with what could be a longer recession and slower recovery from the coronavirus than initially anticipated.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stocks Mark Worst First Quarter in History — What Wall Street Is Saying Now [Video]

Stocks Mark Worst First Quarter in History — What Wall Street Is Saying Now

The market hasn't moved much in the past week or so. The down move wasn't drastic Tuesday, but some on Wall Street are starting to warn about the near-term.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:10Published
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services [Video]

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8%. Leading the group were shares of Canadian Natural Resources, up about 21.5% and shares..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kiwi falls on weaker Wall St, NZ govt bond sale plan

Kiwi falls on weaker Wall St, NZ govt bond sale planThe New Zealand dollar was weaker as the market digested Treasury's plan to sell $17 billion of government bonds before the end of June and after another down...
New Zealand Herald

Saudi oil industry at risk as American, European refiners refusing Riyadh's crude

Saudi oil industry at risk as American, European refiners refusing Riyadh's crudeMoscow (Sputnik) Mar 27, 2020 Oil prices collapsed to their lowest levels in decades in March amid coronavirus concerns and OPEC+'s failure to reach a deal on...
Energy Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.