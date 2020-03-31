COVID-19: Red Bull boss Helmut Marko told team's drivers to become infected Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Red Bull motorsport chief Helmut Marko had advised his drivers to get infected with coronavirus while the season is in a b... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Liley Are you fucking kidding me? Formula 1s Helmut Marko, head of Red Bull's driver development wants a camp to purpose… https://t.co/RAwgPxZPq8 10 hours ago Blanc Frédéric RT @GavinLeeBBC: The #Austrian boss of #RedBull Formula One motorsport Helmut #Marko says he advised his drivers to become infected with #c… 11 hours ago SBB SPORT Red Bull F1 boss wanted his drivers to get coronavirus during suspended season Red Bull motorsports boss Helmut Mar… https://t.co/nTmEds3klO 13 hours ago James Coronavirus in F1: Red Bull's Helmut Marko told team's drivers to become infected Imagine being told by your boss… https://t.co/dJ3udy0GLS 17 hours ago Gavin Lee The #Austrian boss of #RedBull Formula One motorsport Helmut #Marko says he advised his drivers to become infected… https://t.co/nNVrUCDhFq 20 hours ago