Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal

Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal

MENAFN.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
(MENAFN - DailyFX) Crude Oil Price, Chart and Analysis. US crude oil fell over 65% in Q1, its worst quarterly performance in history. ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump to meet U.S. oil execs dealing with price crisis

Trump to meet U.S. oil execs dealing with price crisis 01:18

 U.S. President Donald Trump said he has invited U.S. oil executives to the White House to discuss ways to help the industry "ravaged" by slumping energy demand during the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.