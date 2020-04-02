New study finds that cats can catch coronavirus, but dogs cannot

Global  

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
New study finds that cats can catch coronavirus, but dogs cannotThe study concluded that cats, as well as ferrets, were susceptible and could catch as well as transmit COVID-19, while dogs, pigs, chickens and ducks cannot.
