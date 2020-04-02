New study finds that cats can catch coronavirus, but dogs cannot

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The study concluded that cats, as well as ferrets, were susceptible and could catch as well as transmit COVID-19, while dogs, pigs, chickens and ducks cannot.

