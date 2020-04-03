Global  

Bob Dylan breaks his silence to remind us the American soul is still alive

Haaretz Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
In normal times, it is unlikely the world would stop to listen to an almost 17-minute-long song. But the times are not normal and Dylan’s fascinating ballad 'Murder Most Foul' sends listeners back to the murder of JFK
