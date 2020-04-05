Kinneret water level rises 1 cm over weekend, 32 cm to upper red line

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Kinneret is now 32 cm below the upper red line threshold which marks 208.8 meters below sea level. The sea is currently at the highest level it's been since 2004.

