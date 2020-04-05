Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Kinneret water level rises 1 cm over weekend, 32 cm to upper red line

Kinneret water level rises 1 cm over weekend, 32 cm to upper red line

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Kinneret water level rises 1 cm over weekend, 32 cm to upper red lineThe Kinneret is now 32 cm below the upper red line threshold which marks 208.8 meters below sea level. The sea is currently at the highest level it's been since 2004.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HopeRoman1212

HopeRoman1212 The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is now 0.27 meters below the upper red line... The sea is currently at the highest le… https://t.co/eEwc2AZ7hw 19 hours ago

Elah_Avahati

A Son Of Jacob/Psalm 114🇮🇱 RT @Jerusalem_Post: The water level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by one cm between Thursday and Friday, bringing the water level t… 1 day ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post The water level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by one cm between Thursday and Friday, bringing the water lev… https://t.co/GzcmD4Lj5M 1 day ago

BlondieClimate

Blondie Kinneret water level rises 1 cm over weekend, 32 cm to upper red line - https://t.co/BAsSNoPyvo #GoogleAlerts 5 days ago

BlondieClimate

Blondie Kinneret water level rises 1 cm over weekend, 32 cm to upper red line - https://t.co/XD05A4jWzm #GoogleAlerts 5 days ago

AviellaLloyd

Patricia Lloyd #inLove 💙✡😊 Aviella RT @dnessim: Good news for a change! The Kinneret is at its highest level since 2004. https://t.co/JmG6NIM0Nw 6 days ago

dnessim

Daniel Nessim, PhD Good news for a change! The Kinneret is at its highest level since 2004. https://t.co/JmG6NIM0Nw 6 days ago

tn_haokip

TN Haokip RT @Jerusalem_Post: The water level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by 1 cm between Friday and Sunday, bringing the water level to 20… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.