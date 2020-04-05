Global  

4.3 magnitude earthquake felt in Eilat

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
4.3 magnitude earthquake felt in EilatThe Geological Survey of Israel's Seismology Division reported the epicenter of the earthquake as being located south of Eilat in the Red Sea.
