Seventeen Ukrainians recover from coronavirus abroad Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

(MENAFN - UkrinForm) Seventeen Ukrainian citizens have managed to recover from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) abroad, according to the Facebook page o... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MENAFN Business Seventeen Ukrainians recover from coronavirus abroad https://t.co/1y0CbmjxME https://t.co/NqLGfaHL5O 2 hours ago