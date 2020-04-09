Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Coronavirus: Hamas arrests Palestinians for video chats with Israelis

Coronavirus: Hamas arrests Palestinians for video chats with Israelis

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Hamas arrests Palestinians for video chats with IsraelisThe Palestinian activists have been holding conversations through Zoom and other social media platforms with people from all around the world, including Israel, about life in the Gaza Strip.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

foxnewsdude

Edwardאדוארד RT @KhaledAbuToameh: Coronavirus: Hamas arrests Palestinians for video chats with Israelis https://t.co/Q78vuZEbZ4 17 minutes ago

ronandyvonne

Ron Ross Coronavirus: Hamas arrests Palestinians for video chats with Israelis https://t.co/AC4zejN56T 19 minutes ago

snowy_burger01

Rudolph Burger RT @michaeldickson: Israelis and Palestinians decided to reach out to each other during the #Coronavirus crisis via video chats... then Ham… 24 minutes ago

JoeBanner13

Joe Banner RT @Jerusalem_Post: Several #Palestinian activists were arrested for participating in a video conference with Israelis amid the #coronaviru… 54 minutes ago

Chika72350331

Chika RT @Willem_Kann: Hamas has arrested several Palestinian activists who participated in web-based video conference conversations with Israeli… 1 hour ago

simplify77

Freedom Lover RT @ConservActs: #BREAKING #Hamas arrests young people caught talking with young Israelis on Zoom, accused the Palestinians of engaging in… 1 hour ago

TheKhidr

Al Khidr 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @emilykschrader: Wanna know what life is like in the Gaza Strip? Hamas arrests Palestinians in #Gaza for TALKING to Israelis about #Cor… 2 hours ago

benwaxman

benwaxman There's a situation and there's how you react to a situation. Please stop telling me stories about how Corona has m… https://t.co/x1zcOI7d6K 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.