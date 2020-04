harley RT @DrRJKavanagh: This isn't new. Hart Island is where NYC buries its poor. Not just people who don't have next of kin, but people whose fa… 12 seconds ago

maui RT @ACStrictland: @morphonios "The city has used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers with no known next of kin or whose family are unable to ar… 41 seconds ago

Dorothy Chapman ⏳🌹 RT @OccupyWallStNYC: NYC is not using inmates to bury #CornavirusOutbreak victims after all. https://t.co/lKPPEBJy7f 42 seconds ago

ASTV FC. Tweet RT @Reuters: New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge https://t.co/ArTRhvmqfN https:/… 49 seconds ago

⎝⏠⏝⏠⎠ Top story: New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge - Reuters… https://t.co/DDy7JTu8KC 2 minutes ago

ASTV FC. Tweet RT @Reuters: New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge https://t.co/fRpaXnDsTc https:/… 3 minutes ago

Pier Ferrari 5⭐️ RT @Lucas_Jackson_: Hart Island becomes the place where bodies are stored after not being claimed in hospitals overrun by deaths from the C… 5 minutes ago