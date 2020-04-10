Global  

Ebola patient dies in Congo, first case in 50 days

Jerusalem Post Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Ebola patient dies in Congo, first case in 50 daysEbola causes fever, bleeding, vomiting and diarrhea and spreads among humans through bodily fluids. The current outbreak has killed about two thirds of those it infected.
