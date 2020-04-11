Global  

WHO looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
WHO looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive againSouth Korean officials on Friday reported that 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again

Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again 00:35

 The World Health Organization is investigating reports that some survivors of the coronavirus COVID-19 are testing positive once more. On Friday, South Korea reported that 91 coronavirus patients being considered for discharge tested positive for the virus again. According to Business Insider, the...

