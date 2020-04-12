Global  

Wet markets in China's Wuhan struggle to survive coronavirus blow

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Wet markets in China's Wuhan struggle to survive coronavirus blowThe virus, which has infected 1.6 million people and killed 106,000 in 214 countries, is believed to have originated late last year among wild animals on sale in a seafood market in Wuhan.
News video: Ricky Gervais demands end to wild animal 'wet markets'

Ricky Gervais demands end to wild animal 'wet markets' 00:42

 Ricky Gervais has demanded governments around the world close the wildlife "wet markets" where the coronavirus is believed to have first infected humans.

