Turkey: oil price stability needed for predictability in global oil market

MENAFN.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
(MENAFN) According to Turkey's energy and natural resources, oil price steadiness is required for predictability in the international oil market, and ...
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India raises issue of oil price Dharmendra Pradhan at G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers meeting

India raises issue of oil price Dharmendra Pradhan at G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers meeting 01:47

 India raises issue of oil price Dharmendra Pradhan at G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers meeting

hcanercan

Caner Can "As an energy-consumer country, we told the G20 energy ministers meeting that we want price volatility [in oil and… https://t.co/x0iiN7QDz9 2 hours ago

vicenquintero

Vicente Quintero 'We want price volatility to end since it negatively impacts market predictability,' says Energy Minister Fatih Don… https://t.co/Neqb0uh8tN 16 hours ago

Politica_Econom

Política y Economía Oil stability needed for predictability: Turkey "As an energy-consuming country, we told the G20 energy ministers… https://t.co/nS2yVBiQtq 17 hours ago

meanwhile_dan

Dan Dragomir "We want price volatility [in oil and gas] to end immediately since it hurts market predictability" - Turkish Energ… https://t.co/7VeV0T1L9a 21 hours ago

