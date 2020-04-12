Turkey: oil price stability needed for predictability in global oil market

(MENAFN) According to Turkey's energy and natural resources, oil price steadiness is required for predictability in the international oil market, and ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Caner Can "As an energy-consumer country, we told the G20 energy ministers meeting that we want price volatility [in oil and… https://t.co/x0iiN7QDz9 2 hours ago Vicente Quintero 'We want price volatility to end since it negatively impacts market predictability,' says Energy Minister Fatih Don… https://t.co/Neqb0uh8tN 16 hours ago Política y Economía Oil stability needed for predictability: Turkey "As an energy-consuming country, we told the G20 energy ministers… https://t.co/nS2yVBiQtq 17 hours ago Dan Dragomir "We want price volatility [in oil and gas] to end immediately since it hurts market predictability" - Turkish Energ… https://t.co/7VeV0T1L9a 21 hours ago