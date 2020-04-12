Liberman hosted son for Passover Seder despite nationwide lockdown Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Liberman posted a now-ironic message of hope on Facebook the night of the Seder, saying that "we will soon be able to celebrate again with the extended family and friends. Happy Holidays!"

; Liberman posted a now-ironic message of hope on Facebook the night of the Seder, saying that "we will soon be able to celebrate again with the extended family and friends. Happy Holidays!" 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Kogcord Liberman hosted son for Passover Seder despite nationwide lockdown https://t.co/XruY1c8OIx via @SatankMKR 1 week ago Kogonuso Liberman hosted son for Passover Seder despite nationwide lockdown https://t.co/a9zIQgQlgc via @SatankMKR 1 week ago kitti RT @Jerusalem_Post: After @netanyahu and @PresidentRuvi, Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman joined the ever-growing list of major… 1 week ago