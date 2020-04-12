Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Liberman hosted son for Passover Seder despite nationwide lockdown

Liberman hosted son for Passover Seder despite nationwide lockdown

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Liberman hosted son for Passover Seder despite nationwide lockdownLiberman posted a now-ironic message of hope on Facebook the night of the Seder, saying that "we will soon be able to celebrate again with the extended family and friends. Happy Holidays!"
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kogcord

Kogcord Liberman hosted son for Passover Seder despite nationwide lockdown https://t.co/XruY1c8OIx via @SatankMKR 1 week ago

Kogonuso

Kogonuso Liberman hosted son for Passover Seder despite nationwide lockdown https://t.co/a9zIQgQlgc via @SatankMKR 1 week ago

believingbetter

kitti RT @Jerusalem_Post: After @netanyahu and @PresidentRuvi, Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman joined the ever-growing list of major… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.