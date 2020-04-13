Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Brent crude oil price up 4.4 percent to $32.85 per barrel on London's ICE

Brent crude oil price up 4.4 percent to $32.85 per barrel on London's ICE

MENAFN.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
(MENAFN - AzerNews) By Trend The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2020 delivery climbed by 4.4 per...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Oil prices slide again despite huge output cuts

Oil prices slide again despite huge output cuts 01:10

 Oil prices dropped again Wednesday despite the recent deal to slash output. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TitosSharar

TitosSharar Brent Oil Price Falls Below $30 Despite OPEC+ Deal - https://t.co/CbAhKJOnV2 May futures for WTI crude fell by 5.98… https://t.co/tGUwUpO0pE 5 days ago

mlw975

Matthew Williams Brent #OilPrices Falls Below $30 Despite OPEC+ Deal May futures for WTI crude fell by 5.98 percent to $21.07 per b… https://t.co/0E01GZ8yYo 5 days ago

NoahJamesBangs

🐰 Noah, King Of The Troll Hunters 🐰 Brent Oil Price Falls Below $30 Despite OPEC+ Deal: May futures for WTI crude fell by 5.98 percent to $21.07 per ba… https://t.co/9rqbFaPH1z 6 days ago

TurkiCumhuriyet

Türki Cumhuriyetleri Brent crude oil price up 4.4 percent to $32.85 per barrel on London's ICE https://t.co/V52t0VkM2J https://t.co/U72Feg36pn 1 week ago

MENAFN

MENAFN Business Brent crude oil price up 4.4 percent to $32.85 per barrel on London's ICE https://t.co/crO7svAd66 https://t.co/05Q1l0vIpc 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.