Qatar- QU graduate develops first critical appraisal tool in pharmacokinetics Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University's College of Pharmacy (QU-CPH) MSc graduate in clinical pharmacy & practice, Alaa Soliman conducted a stud... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this