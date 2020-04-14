Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Coronavirus: India extends world's largest lockdown as cases pass 10,000

Coronavirus: India extends world's largest lockdown as cases pass 10,000

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus: India extends world's largest lockdown as cases pass 10,000Though the numbers are small compared with hard-hit western nations, like the United States, Italy and Spain, health experts fear that is because of India's low levels of testing.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: World Bank warns: Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 amid Coronavirus outbreak | Oneindia

World Bank warns: Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 amid Coronavirus outbreak | Oneindia 02:35

 AS India enters into the 19TH day of the lockdown, the no. of covid-19 cases have breached the 8000 mark. The highly infectious novel coronavirus has infected 8,356 people in India, killed 273. 909 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 34 people died. THE WORLD BANK ON SUNDAY SAID THAT THE...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Modi extends India lockdown until May 3 [Video]

Modi extends India lockdown until May 3

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14) extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:43Published
SC says that free Covid-19 tests only for poor, leaving Govt to decide on who else to benefit [Video]

SC says that free Covid-19 tests only for poor, leaving Govt to decide on who else to benefit

TAMIL NADU BECOMES THE 5th STATE TO EXTEND THE LOCKDOWN TILL APRIL 30th. PUNJAB, ODISHA, TELANGANA AND WEST BENGAL HAVE ALREADY EXTENDED THE LOCKDOWN TO APRIL 30th. THE TOTAL NO. OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

India set to ship hydroxychloroquine sought by Trump for coronavirus

India is the world's largest producer of hydroxychloroquine but last month banned most exports to secure its own supplies, drawing warnings of retaliation from...
Hindu Also reported by •SBS

India to extend world's largest pandemic lockdown for two weeks

India's coronavirus pandemic lockdown is set to be extended for another fortnight.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.