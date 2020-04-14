(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14 Trend: The system of issuing permits for movement created in Azerbaijan due t...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Baku Bazaar Azerbaijan's coronavirus-related system of permission to move is of interest to other countries https://t.co/3aORslU8Gm 43 minutes ago Lyaman Zeynalova RT @trend_en: #Azerbaijan's #coronavirus-related system of permission to move is of interest to other countries https://t.co/8fJpAT7fKY 58 minutes ago Trend News Agency #Azerbaijan's #coronavirus-related system of permission to move is of interest to other countries https://t.co/8fJpAT7fKY 1 hour ago