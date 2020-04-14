Israeli archaeologists solve mystery of prehistoric stone balls Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Shaped stone spheres were part of early humanity’s toolkit for over two million years, but what exactly they were used for has remained an enigma. Until now 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Darieh RT @haaretzcom: Israeli archaeologists solve mystery of prehistoric stone*** https://t.co/MHVNM8hACH 17 minutes ago Haaretz.com Israeli archaeologists solve mystery of prehistoric stone*** https://t.co/MHVNM8hACH 33 minutes ago Χάρων RT @haaretzcom: Israeli archaeologists solve mystery of prehistoric stone***https://t.co/MHVNM8hACH 3 hours ago Nadine Nadir RT @haaretzcom: Shaped stone spheres were part of early humanity’s toolkit for over two million years, but what exactly they were used for… 5 hours ago Arquex S.L. Israeli archaeologists solve mystery of prehistoric stone***https://t.co/mDWKbofUDp 5 hours ago Haaretz.com Shaped stone spheres were part of early humanity’s toolkit for over two million years, but what exactly they were u… https://t.co/nFxemLk8RG 5 hours ago Haaretz.com Israeli archaeologists solve mystery of prehistoric stone***https://t.co/MHVNM8hACH 6 hours ago owhy3 Israeli archaeologists solve mystery of prehistoric stone***- Archaeology - https://t.co/29DshpKIZx https://t.co/Xvacu6vVAE 8 hours ago