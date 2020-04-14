Global  

Arab-Christian MDA volunteer to light torch on Independence Day

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Arab-Christian MDA volunteer to light torch on Independence DayYasmin Mazawi, an Arab-Israeli Magen David Adom volunteer, will be among those who will light a torch on Independence Day on April 29.
