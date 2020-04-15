Global  

McDonald's in China apologizes after banning 'black people' from entering

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
McDonald's in China apologizes after banning 'black people' from entering"We've been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant," the notice read in the Guangzhou McDonald's restaurant branch.
