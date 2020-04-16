Global  

Ivanka Trump traveled to New Jersey for Passover, despite stay-at-home orders

Haaretz Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Trump and Jared Kushner took their three children to a family residence where they celebrated the first night of Passover together, according to reports
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Reportedly Traveled to New Jersey Despite Federal Guidelines

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Reportedly Traveled to New Jersey Despite Federal Guidelines 01:04

 Despite federal guidelines advising people all over the country against non-essential travel, both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner traveled to New Jersey for Passover seder earlier in April. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

ccsurvivor45

ts RT @ohiomail: Ivanka Trump broke her own stay-at-home advice and traveled 200 miles from DC to a Trump resort in New Jersey to celebrate Pa… 8 seconds ago

rugby201

Stephen Lea RT @RWPUSA: "Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the… 22 seconds ago

MileHiSteve7

Steve Brown RT @RobertCooper58: Ivanka Trump traveled from Washington to New Jersey to celebrate Passover, flouting the federal coronavirus guidelines… 41 seconds ago

CHebertforgood

C Hebert RT @essenviews: Ivanka traveled to Trump National Golf Club in NJ for Passover after urging Americans to "do your part" and stay home. Ear… 42 seconds ago

BillsBirth

Bills Fan Since Birth RT @RolndKarl: CNN: New York Times: Ivanka Trump traveled to New Jersey to celebrate Passover despite coronavirus guidelines. https://t.co/… 50 seconds ago

Timothy1796

Timothy Green RT @thehill: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner traveled to New Jersey for Passover despite federal guidelines: report https://t.co/eXwQPxC7wG htt… 2 minutes ago

DisTrumpia

Howard’s Very Isolated DisTrumpia 😷 RT @JohnLukeSam1: I know this term is politically incorrect and offensive to women & shouldn't be used by men to describe 99.9% of women, b… 2 minutes ago

Dan_C_Cooper

Dan Cooper Ivanka Trump, Kushner traveled to New Jersey for Passover despite federal guidelines: report Ivanka,I’m sorry, yo… https://t.co/9MClolCooh 2 minutes ago

