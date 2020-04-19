Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Coronavirus: Trump, protesters pressure U.S. governors to reopen amid record death toll

Coronavirus: Trump, protesters pressure U.S. governors to reopen amid record death toll

Haaretz Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
'LIBERATE MINNESOTA!' 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' 'LIBERATE VIRGINIA, ' Trump said in a tweet-storm in which he also lashed out at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says stay-at-home protesters 'seem to be very responsible'

Trump says stay-at-home protesters 'seem to be very responsible' 01:41

 During the coronavirus Task Force briefing on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about protesters defying state-imposed restrictions due to the coronavirus, such as in Michigan and Virginia. "I see where they are and I see the way they're working. They seem to be very responsible people to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sam_and_the_dog

Sam8988378 RT @virginia_true: Trump’s press conference on COVID-19: 🔴 I like the protesters putting pressure on the States 🔴 Let’s get those rallies… 10 minutes ago

tini1964

Lori RT @haaretzcom: Alex Jones holds a "Reopen America" protest in Texas a day after 4,500 Americans die of the coronavirus https://t.co/HqOLq7… 16 minutes ago

akaSassinak

A. David RT @haaretzcom: Coronavirus: Trump, protesters pressure U.S. governors to reopen amid record death toll https://t.co/IgnQSjkhOm 24 minutes ago

homarego_13

妖怪さくら丸さんは手を洗わせたい。 RT @euronews: US governors eager feeling the heat from the #USPresident and keen to rescue their economies are moving to ease #coronavirus… 32 minutes ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston Protesters, Trump pressure states to reopen; Celebs host 'One World: Together At Home' https://t.co/o6dnev8Lw4 #KHOU 37 minutes ago

RhodeIslandRT

Rhode Island Retweets RT @HPPulver: #Trumping #Nitwit encourages protests despite surge in cases Meanwhile, infections kept surging in the Northeast. Rhode Islan… 37 minutes ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com Alex Jones holds a "Reopen America" protest in Texas a day after 4,500 Americans die of the coronavirus https://t.co/HqOLq7j2Fe 38 minutes ago

emeksvan

EmeksvanIbeawuchi RT @haaretzcom: Coronavirus: Trump, protesters pressure U.S. governors to reopen amid record death toll https://t.co/HqOLq7j2Fe 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.