'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state -police

Jerusalem Post Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state -policeHundreds of people have been killed in the last year by criminal gangs carrying out robberies and kidnappings in northwest Nigeria.
