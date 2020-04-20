Gunman kills at least 17 in Canada's worst mass murder since 1989

L E X X. RT @Reuters: A gunman killed at least 16 people in Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage in Canada’s worst modern-era mass shooting https://… 45 seconds ago

じゃんごや RT @Reuters: During a 12-hour rampage, a gunman killed at least 16 people in Canada’s worst mass shooting. Among the victims was RCMP offic… 47 seconds ago

Curt Speelman Very sad day for Canada...mass shootings are VERY rare due to adept gun control...remember those who were killed an… https://t.co/X7ntANlFsu 1 minute ago

Wish Fm CANADA : Gunman Kills 16 in Shooting Rampage. A gunman killed at least 16 people, including one Mountie, during a w… https://t.co/bDdHeSRMwj 2 minutes ago

Human Race BBC News - Canada shooting: Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia https://t.co/Li8rUGuyFP 2 minutes ago

karen munro Nova Scotia gunman kills at least 16 in shooting rampage /via @globeandmail https://t.co/sBV3dHDBzS 4 minutes ago

Irene Paternostro RT @neiljetel: PICTURED: Veteran Mountie and mother-of two elementary school teacher among at least 16 dead in ... https://t.co/GH60b7idnK… 7 minutes ago