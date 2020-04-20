Michelle Obama to stream story time for kids during coronavirus lockdown Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

On April 20, Obama will read from some of her favorite children's books in a event called "Mondays with Michelle Obama." 👓 View full article

