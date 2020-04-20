Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Covid-19 restrictions force Holocaust Remembrance Day to be marked digitally

Covid-19 restrictions force Holocaust Remembrance Day to be marked digitally

France 24 Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Quarantine and travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 have forced Holocaust Remembrance Day, set to begin Monday evening and end the following day, to be marked exclusively digitally for the first time. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Holocaust Remembrance Day

Holocaust Remembrance Day 00:42

 The Museum of Jewish Heritage presented New York's annual gathering of remembrance virtually Sunday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.