Covid-19 restrictions force Holocaust Remembrance Day to be marked digitally Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Quarantine and travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 have forced Holocaust Remembrance Day, set to begin Monday evening and end the following day, to be marked exclusively digitally for the first time. 👓 View full article

The Museum of Jewish Heritage presented New York's annual gathering of remembrance virtually Sunday.

