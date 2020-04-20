Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Trump's coronavirus falsehoods: Praise for China, testing and the list goes on

Trump's coronavirus falsehoods: Praise for China, testing and the list goes on

Haaretz Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A look at Trump's recent rhetoric and its complicated relationship with reality
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marisabelm12

María Isabel RT @haaretzcom: Trump's coronavirus falsehoods: Praise for China, testing and the list goes on https://t.co/9avMjQOPsc 19 minutes ago

demeralda

Demeralda RT @haaretzcom: Trump went from having "total authority" to blaming the governors in just a week https://t.co/OlUXcvw06d 47 minutes ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com Trump's coronavirus falsehoods: Praise for China, testing and the list goes on https://t.co/9avMjQOPsc 51 minutes ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com Trump went from having "total authority" to blaming the governors in just a week https://t.co/OlUXcvw06d 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.