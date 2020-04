Holocaust Memorial Day official ceremony in Israel - watch live Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The official ceremony for the Holocaust Memorial Day 2020 has begun in a special online live stream devoid of audience due to the coronavirus lockdown limitations. 👓 View full article

