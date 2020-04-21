Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > UAE leaders congratulate UK's Queen Elizabeth on her birthday

UAE leaders congratulate UK's Queen Elizabeth on her birthday

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The Queen turns 94 on April 21.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Imtiyaz72150686

Imtiyaz Ansari RT @khaleejtimes: UAE leaders congratulate UK Queen Elizabeth on her birthday https://t.co/DqebUoar9A 1 hour ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times UAE leaders congratulate UK Queen Elizabeth on her birthday https://t.co/DqebUoar9A 2 hours ago

hasata00

hareb. الإمارات RT @sharjah24: #UAE leaders congratulate #QueenElizabeth on her birthday https://t.co/90igbmNJFb #Sharjah24 https://t.co/qJCg8NAA2z 2 hours ago

sharjah24

الشارقة24 #UAE leaders congratulate #QueenElizabeth on her birthday https://t.co/90igbmNJFb #Sharjah24 https://t.co/qJCg8NAA2z 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.