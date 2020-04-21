Secrets and scandals: where Malcolm Turnbull's memoir fits in the rich history of prime ministerial books Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

(MENAFN - The Conversation) Landing in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, it may seem strange former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's memoir ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Robert Maxwell Secrets and scandals: where Malcolm Turnbull's memoir fits in the rich history of prime ministerial books… https://t.co/3ExvrvYTHB 29 minutes ago political forum Secrets and scandals: where Malcolm Turnbull's memoir fits in the rich history of prime ministerial books… https://t.co/oKpMM0pvzA 31 minutes ago Emily Gallagher RT @Joshua_Black97: Malcolm Turnbull’s memoir has made waves recently. But is it any more incendiary than other political memoirs in Austra… 32 minutes ago Joshua Black Malcolm Turnbull’s memoir has made waves recently. But is it any more incendiary than other political memoirs in Au… https://t.co/kTx66QmGU1 58 minutes ago