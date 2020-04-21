Global  

Police hunt for motive in Canada's mass shooting, death toll rises to 23

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The RCMP had said on Monday it expected the number of victims to increase as it investigates the 16 crime scenes in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia that were part of the spree of murders.
News video: Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to at least 18 -Trudeau

Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to at least 18 -Trudeau 01:35

 The death toll from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has risen to at least 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, including a police officer and the gunman.

