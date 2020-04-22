Missouri becomes first U.S. state to sue China over coronavirus economic losses
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Civil lawsuit says China 'lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19' and seeks cash compensation for anticipated loss of tens of billions of dollars
A US state has filed a lawsuit against China over the Covid-19 pandemic. Missouri has accused China of suppressing information related to Covid-19, arresting whistleblowers, and denying the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus' contagious nature. Responding to the charges during a press conference, Beijing claimed...
