Missouri becomes first U.S. state to sue China over coronavirus economic losses

Haaretz Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Civil lawsuit says China 'lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19' and seeks cash compensation for anticipated loss of tens of billions of dollars
News video: Covid-19: US state files case against China over virus, Beijing says 'absurd'

Covid-19: US state files case against China over virus, Beijing says 'absurd' 03:16

 A US state has filed a lawsuit against China over the Covid-19 pandemic. Missouri has accused China of suppressing information related to Covid-19, arresting whistleblowers, and denying the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus' contagious nature. Responding to the charges during a press conference, Beijing claimed...

Coronavirus: Missouri becomes first state to sue China over 'an appalling campaign of deceit'

Missouri filed suit against China, seeking damages for "the enormous loss of life, human suffering, and economic turmoil" from COVID-19.
Missouri Files Negligence Lawsuit Against China for COVID-19 Pandemic

Missouri Files Negligence Lawsuit Against China for COVID-19 PandemicMissouri becomes the first US state to file a lawsuit against China for alleged negligence which caused the health crisis that the world is now facing.
