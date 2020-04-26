Global  

Israel's health minister, criticized for coronavirus response, announces he plans to resign

Haaretz Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Almost 200 deaths in Israel ■ Coronavirus lockdowns in place for Ramadan ■ Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jail diagnosed with COVID-19 ■ Elective medical procedures to be restored as government eases restrictions
