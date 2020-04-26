Temple Mount activist receives compensation after weapon confiscated Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Yaacov Hayman, a activist for Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, had carried a weapon for years before it was confiscated.

