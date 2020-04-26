Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Australia launches controversial COVID-19 tracing app, as economy reopens

Australia launches controversial COVID-19 tracing app, as economy reopens

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Australia launches controversial COVID-19 tracing app, as economy reopens'We have been very clear on from the beginning that no tracking app provides a silver bullet'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SinanOku5

Sinan Okçu RT @trtworld: Australian government launches controversial coronavirus tracing app, promising to legislate privacy protections around it ht… 2 minutes ago

HealthT21793947

Health Tips Australia launches controversial COVID-19 tracking app as some states start easing rules https://t.co/ZEL1aDcN8V Au… https://t.co/41KH5uVf4v 5 minutes ago

codeviewafrica

code view africa Australia launches controversial COVID-19 tracking app as some states start easing rules https://t.co/iSBDWIQvnb 11 minutes ago

TSubtext

StayHome|FlattenTheCurve RT @Info_Activism: Australia launches controversial COVID-19 tracking app as some states start easing rules https://t.co/S3cBXr6Fh4 16 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World Australian government launches controversial coronavirus tracing app, promising to legislate privacy protections ar… https://t.co/30vdZcUdnT 26 minutes ago

Info_Activism

Tactical Tech Australia launches controversial COVID-19 tracking app as some states start easing rules https://t.co/S3cBXr6Fh4 29 minutes ago

Fasteners

Fastener Industry Australia launches controversial COVID-19 tracking app as some states start easing rules https://t.co/Kwt6MFnrMR https://t.co/tBPNlOJ0GR 42 minutes ago

TechNewsFast

TechNewsFast Australia launches controversial COVID-19 tracking app as some states start easing rules https://t.co/135SzRhq5g 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.