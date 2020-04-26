Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Ikea Israel’s owners gave millions to health minister's sect. Now it won approval to reopen

Ikea Israel’s owners gave millions to health minister's sect. Now it won approval to reopen

Haaretz Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman is a leading figure in Ger, which has received $1.1 million in donations in recent years from Ikea Israel's owners
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KhuloodBadawi

Khulood Badawi RT @haaretzcom: Ikea Israel’s owners gave millions to health minister's sect. Now it won approval to reopen https://t.co/6MPEuhG0aT 7 minutes ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com Ikea Israel’s owners gave millions to health minister's sect. Now it won approval to reopen https://t.co/6MPEuhG0aT 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.