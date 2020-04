Armin Himmelrath RT @haaretzcom: President Rivlin opened Memorial Day on Monday night with a speech at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem with only a handf… 1 hour ago

Megan Kennedy RT @Ostrov_A: At sunset this evening, #Israel will mark #YomHazikaron (our version of Memorial Day). This year we will honor 23,816 soldi… 1 hour ago

Haaretz.com President Rivlin opened Memorial Day on Monday night with a speech at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem with only… https://t.co/ivC8Af25K9 1 hour ago

thom theo RT @haaretzcom: How Israel will mark Memorial Day and Independence Day https://t.co/aKkMNjwdTZ 7 hours ago

Haaretz.com How Israel will mark Memorial Day and Independence Day https://t.co/aKkMNjwdTZ 7 hours ago

A Son Of Jacob/Psalm 40:11🇮🇱🕎 RT @shirasilkoff: tonight and tomorrow mark yom hazikaron, remembrance day, for Israel's fallen soldiers and terror victims. This year will… 8 hours ago

yomfromhome RT @EinatWilf: Tune in to this event - live shortly. Will discuss “The War of Return”, which is out tomorrow, and why, as we mark our Memor… 13 hours ago