UAE to provide free sim cards, coronavirus safety box to workers

MENAFN.com Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) To mark International Workers' Day on May 1, the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing, NPHW, launched a community-...
TDOT workers say work zones more dangerous than ever [Video]

TDOT workers say work zones more dangerous than ever

The interstate is a dangerous place to work. But this year, TDOT workers say lighter traffic from the coronavirus pandemic has led to higher driver speeds, threatening their safety more than ever.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:21Published
Phil Long Dealerships Providing Free Oil Change To Essential Workers [Video]

Phil Long Dealerships Providing Free Oil Change To Essential Workers

If you are working for a critical business during the coronavirus pandemic, you can get a free oil change and safety check this month from Phil Long Dealerships. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:22Published

