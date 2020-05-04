Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > 'Grim Reaper' on Florida beach tour to remind people of social distancing

'Grim Reaper' on Florida beach tour to remind people of social distancing

Jerusalem Post Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
'Grim Reaper' on Florida beach tour to remind people of social distancingDaniel W. Uhlfelder, a lawyer and resident in Walton County, has been dressing as the 'Grim Reaper' since Friday in part to protest the decision to reopen beaches.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Protesting Grim Reaper makes bizarre TV news appearance

Protesting Grim Reaper makes bizarre TV news appearance 00:42

 The Grim Reaper, or at least a lawyer dressed up as death, made an appearance during a Florida TV station’s news report as the man was protesting the reopening of beaches near Panama City Beach.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Grim Reaper' Haunts Florida Beaches [Video]

'Grim Reaper' Haunts Florida Beaches

A lawyer dresses up as the Grim Reaper is haunting state beaches to protest their reopening, which he believes is premature.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:46Published
Watch: Activist turns 'grim reaper' to warn lockdown violators [Video]

Watch: Activist turns 'grim reaper' to warn lockdown violators

An activist in Hyderabad has started a unique campaign to spread awareness on the pandemic. Mohammed Subhandi dresses up as a grim reaper and roams the streets telling people to follow the lockdown. He..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida lawyer dresses as grim reaper on beach in protest at reopening

A US lawyer has gone viral after dressing as the grim reaper to protest against the reopening of beaches.
Belfast Telegraph

Grim Reaper appears on local news to protest beach openings

If you don't take social distancing seriously, you might run into the Grim Reaper.  In more ways than one. Lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder went viral last weekend...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

diepsychologie

La psychologie RT @Jerusalem_Post: Walking up and down the beach, the stunt is aimed at getting his message across to those visiting the popular areas to… 5 minutes ago

spensergirlFLA

spensergirlFlorida @eugenegu @taradublinrocks @SashaPezenik @JoeBiden Too bad it's not in Florida our Grim Reaper attorney would proba… https://t.co/ZJeERHAgr2 24 minutes ago

Baron28Baron286

baron28 'Grim Reaper' on Florida beach tour to remind people of social distancing - The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/rRzihIMh9v 31 minutes ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post Walking up and down the beach, the stunt is aimed at getting his message across to those visiting the popular areas… https://t.co/Aw569R6MTl 34 minutes ago

vdpierre9

vdp RT @MeidasTouch: EXCLUSIVE: MeidasTouch legal analyst @meiselasb interviews the world-famous Florida Beach 'Grim Reaper' AKA attorney and j… 50 minutes ago

Dnice_125

Derek Bailey RT @Breaking911: Florida attorney at the beach dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest... people being at the beach It’s a publicity stunt t… 53 minutes ago

KimDontPlay2

kim RT @starrynitedsgn: This right here.. Dress as the grim reaper on a Florida beach as a warning to others.. Get the cops called.. carry an… 1 hour ago

scoopskiggy

Steve Kiggins RT @JordanCulver: ICYMI: A Florida lawyer dressed up as the Grim Reaper to protest the reopening of the state's beaches. 📸: Fletcher Isac… 1 hour ago