'Grim Reaper' on Florida beach tour to remind people of social distancing
Monday, 4 May 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Daniel W. Uhlfelder, a lawyer and resident in Walton County, has been dressing as the 'Grim Reaper' since Friday in part to protest the decision to reopen beaches.
Credit: ABC Action News - Published
12 hours ago
The Grim Reaper, or at least a lawyer dressed up as death, made an appearance during a Florida TV station’s news report as the man was protesting the reopening of beaches near Panama City Beach. Protesting Grim Reaper makes bizarre TV news appearance 00:42
Recent related videos from verified sources
'Grim Reaper' Haunts Florida Beaches A lawyer dresses up as the Grim Reaper is haunting state beaches to protest their reopening, which he believes is premature. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:46 Published 1 day ago
Watch: Activist turns 'grim reaper' to warn lockdown violators An activist in Hyderabad has started a unique campaign to spread awareness on the pandemic. Mohammed Subhandi dresses up as a grim reaper and roams the streets telling people to follow the lockdown. He.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:11 Published on April 3, 2020
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this