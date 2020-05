Recent related videos from verified sources You're Un-Fired? Captain Of Coronavirus-Hit Navy Carrier May Be Reinstated



The US Navy has recommended reinstating the fired captain of the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. According to Reuters, the Navy's leadership on Friday appealed to Defense Secretary.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago 'Marines should get haircuts' despite social distancing guidance -General Milley



U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley on Tuesday were asked whether social distancing guidance was being properly implemented in the military.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:17 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Taliban not living up to commitments, US Defense Secretary says U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that the Taliban were not living up to their commitments under an agreement signed this year, amid signs the...

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago



Taliban not living up to commitments, U.S. Defense Secretary says U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that the Taliban were not living up to their commitments under an agreement signed this year, amid signs the...

Reuters 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this