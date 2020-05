Self-employed workers can now apply for additional financial aid Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Self-employed workers whose annual revenues stand between NIS 18,000 and NIS 300,000 will be eligible for an additional grant ranging from NIS 700 to NIS 3,025, the Tax Authority said.

