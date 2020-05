Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus disinfection gates installed at two holy mosques in Makkah, Madinah Saudi Arabia has prohibited general public to enter the mosque for prayers to prevent the spread of Covid-19

Khaleej Times 3 days ago



Saudi- Three Flights Coming from Moscow, Munich and Islamabad Arrive At King Khalid International Airport (MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, May 09, 2020, SPA -- In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bi...

MENAFN.com 21 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this