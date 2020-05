You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Virgin Atlantic repatriation flight from Mumbai touches down at Heathrow Airport



Virgin Atlantic flight VS355 arrives at London Heathrow, carrying the first UK nationals from India’s capital city, Mumbai, back to the UK. It is among the first of the UK government repatriation.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:53 Published on April 10, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources First repatriation flight departs from Kerala for Abu Dhabi The airline has tied up vast arrangements for repatriation operations in the first week.

Khaleej Times 1 hour ago



Qatar- First 'rescue' flight set to leave for Singapore (MENAFN - Gulf Times) National carrier Air India will operate the first special flight from New Delhi to Singapore today, under India's massive &ls...

MENAFN.com 9 hours ago





Tweets about this