Jordan- No earthquake recorded in Aqaba today, says JSO Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, May 7 (Petra) -- The Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO) on Thursday denied reports on the southern city of Aq... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this