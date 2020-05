You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The biggest and brightest moon of 2020: The Pink Supermoon



WASHINGTON — The moon will reach its closest point to Earth in 2020 on April 7, getting as close as 356,907 kilometers from Earth. This phenomenon is popularly known as the Super Pink.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:15 Published on April 8, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources 'Full-flower supermoon' rises on world starting to emerge from pandemic lockdowns The last "supermoon" of 2020 rose in the night sky on Thursday over a world beginning to re-emerge after weeks of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Reuters India 1 hour ago





Tweets about this