Medical interns protest working conditions in Tel Aviv's Habima Square Saturday, 9 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Approximately 2,500 medical interns demonstrated in Tel Aviv Saturday night demanding shorter shifts, which they claim is dangerous under the current scheduling and shift scheme.

