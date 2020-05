Taking the fire out of Lag Ba'omer amid coronavirus in Israel Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Just as COVID-19 put a crimp in Passover Seders, Remembrance Day grieving of bereaved families, and Independence Day celebrations, so too is it altering the Lag Ba'omer celebrations this year. Just as COVID-19 put a crimp in Passover Seders, Remembrance Day grieving of bereaved families, and Independence Day celebrations, so too is it altering the Lag Ba'omer celebrations this year. 👓 View full article

