Attorney at center of New York outbreak does not know how he contracted it
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Lawrence Garbuz of suburban New Rochelle, told Savannah Guthrie in an interview that he went to his doctor with a cough and a low-grade fever and that COVID-19 never even came up.
Andrew Yang ran with the platform of universal basic income and now has a plan to put it to the test. According to Business Insider. UBI is the government guarantee that each person receives a minimum amount of money. Yang’s nonprofit, Human Forward, partnered with a local community center in New...
New York has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and officials are taking drastic steps to slow down the spread of the virus. The Javits Center in New... CBS News Also reported by •NaturalNews.com