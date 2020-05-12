Global  

Attorney at center of New York outbreak does not know how he contracted it

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Attorney at center of New York outbreak does not know how he contracted itLawrence Garbuz of suburban New Rochelle, told Savannah Guthrie in an interview that he went to his doctor with a cough and a low-grade fever and that COVID-19 never even came up.
